There are many ways of preserving the past. There is saving old pieces, and restoring them for future generations to see. You can create collections to share, and allow hands on learning with these collections. You can pass on your knowledge of how things used to be done. One can write down the stories of people who lived through times and events for future keeping. We at the Curran Homestead try to utilize a vast array of ways to preserve our past and to share the lessons from it. We are excited to be beginning yet another way for us to do just that.

The Curran Homestead is very excited to announce that we are now partnering with the Maine Poultry Connection Junior Grant Program!!!! The MPC Junior Grant Program was created last year by Scott DeMoranville . If you have been to a Curran Homestead event, you may have met Scott and some of his delightful chickens at the farm.

This wonderful group has been created to establish funding for at least two lucky Maine children, 12 and under, to receive an entire Chicken coop set up, along with chickens, equipment and feed. Our goal is to ensure the future of fowl fanciers by donating this set up to a youth that would otherwise not be able to experience the joy of keeping chickens and all the benefits, life lessons and responsibility that go with it. To be considered, the child will write a short essay describing why he/she would like to raise chickens. As the the leading essays are narrowed down to a handful, those children and their families will be interviewed and 2 winners will be selected.

Scott DeMoranville of 4D’s Farm created this program to share his love and knowledge of chicken farming. Scott himself grew up watching other family members have and care for chickens, and he learned these skills over the years. Today he continues to share his love and knowledge with future generations of chicken farmers, no matter what the age of the person, or the size of the flock. Sharing this knowledge, and combining children with agriculture, is certainly a great way to preserve the past, and we are very excited to be a part of it.